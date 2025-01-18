SPY PHOTOS! KID ROCK, SORRY, VW T-Roc Shots Leak LONG Before Its 2025 Official Unveil!

Images of the next-generation Volkswagen T-Roc have surfaced online, offering a sneak peek before its official unveiling later in 2025. These leaks, captured from the vehicle's infotainment system, showcase a more aggressive design language akin to the latest Tiguan, with a prominent front grille, slimmer LED headlights, and distinctive aero disc-style wheels. The rear end features a full-width LED light bar, aligning with Volkswagen's new design philosophy seen across its recent models. Expected to ride on the MQB Evo platform, the T-Roc is anticipated to share powertrains with other Volkswagens, including petrol, diesel, and hybrid options. The vehicle's silhouette remains true to its predecessor but with updated aesthetics that promise a bolder presence. These leaks have sparked considerable interest and discussions among car enthusiasts, hinting at a competitive edge for Volkswagen in the compact SUV market.













Images of the next-generation Volkswagen T-Roc have leaked online ahead of its official reveal later this year ?? https://t.co/baiFCucq1k pic.twitter.com/M2KxhtDqgQ — Autocar (@autocar) January 17, 2025



