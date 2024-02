The Rivian R2 is an upcoming all-electric compact SUV set to hit the market in 2025. Designed for urban adventures, the R2 promises a smaller footprint and a more affordable price compared to its larger sibling, the R1. With Rivian's commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, the R2 is poised to make waves in the electric vehicle market.



Is it LAME or does it HAVE GAME?







A FIRST GLIMPSE of the RIVIAN R2 has been spotted charging at a Rivian Adventure Network station.



All without camouflage, and right next to a Rivian R1S for comparison. pic.twitter.com/18GWvAn5UV — Rivian Updates (@RivianUpdates) February 16, 2024