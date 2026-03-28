SPY PHOTOS LEAK! Mercedes GLE Gets 2 Stars, GLS Gets 3. Will That Be Their RATING?

Mercedes-Benz has released official images previewing the rear light design for the upcoming facelifted GLE and GLSSUVs, just days before their world premiere. Although the article title mentions "spy photos," the visuals shared by Mercedes are clean official shots highlighting the new taillight graphics rather than camouflaged prototypes.



The updated models adopt a modern LED signature inspired by the three-pointed star. The GLE features two Mercedes star patterns per side in the taillights, while the larger GLS flagship receives three stars per side. This differentiation gives the GLS a more premium and distinctive rear appearance compared to its sibling.



Both SUVs will integrate DIGITAL LIGHT technology into the rear lighting for the first time, a feature previously reserved for higher-end models like the W167 S-Class family. The design brings a crisp, high-tech look with clear day- and night-time signatures, aligning the large SUVs with Mercedes’ latest design language seen on the E-Class and other recent models.



These changes form part of a second facelift (Mopf 2) for the current-generation X167 GLS and V167 GLE. The new taillights emphasize brand identity through the iconic star motif while improving visual presence on the road. Enthusiasts note the design as both elegant and recognizable, though some online comments debate whether the star elements feel innovative enough. Overall, the refreshed rear end modernizes the SUVs ahead of their official debut.



















Click the link for the full article and more photos at MBpassion









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