SPY PHOTOS! LEAKED SHOTS? All-New 2026 Audi Q7. If This Is IT, Did They Hit A HOMERUN Or STRIKEOUT?

Exciting news for luxury SUV enthusiasts: fresh leaked photos of the all-new third-generation Audi Q7 have surfaced online, offering an intriguing preview of Audi’s flagship three-row SUV before its anticipated unveiling. Captured in heavy camouflage during testing, the prototypes hint at a dramatic redesign that promises to sharpen the Q7’s presence in the competitive midsize luxury segment.



The images showcase a more imposing front end dominated by a wider, more aggressive single-frame grille with a distinctive mesh pattern. Slim, split LED headlights flank the grille, creating a sleek, high-tech light signature that echoes recent Audi models like the updated Q8 and A5. The overall silhouette appears evolutionary yet refined—longer hood proportions, sculpted flanks, and a sloping roofline that maintains the Q7’s elegant stance while enhancing aerodynamics. Rear views suggest updated taillights with a continuous LED bar for a modern touch.



Built on Audi’s new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), shared with the latest A5, the 2026 Q7 is expected to deliver improved handling, efficiency, and space. Powertrain options will likely include mild-hybrid 3.0-liter turbo V6 engines, with plug-in hybrid variants for better electrification. Interior leaks and renders point to a tech-forward cabin with larger digital displays, premium materials, and enhanced three-row comfort suitable for families and executives alike.



This redesign comes roughly a decade after the current generation’s launch, following multiple facelifts. Pricing is projected to start around $62,000–$65,000 in the U.S., with arrivals expected in late 2026 as a 2027 model year vehicle. Audi aims to blend luxury, performance, and versatility in a package that rivals the Mercedes-Benz GLE and BMW X5.



Enthusiasts are buzzing about the bolder styling and technological upgrades. While full details await the official reveal, these leaks suggest the new Q7 will raise the bar for premium SUVs. Stay tuned for more as Audi prepares its showcase.









Leaked!



Here's a look at the all-new Audi Q7 ahead of its official unveiling. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/vd5Qa87xFK — CarsInPixels (@cars_pixels) June 2, 2026



