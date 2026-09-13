SPY PHOTOS! LET'S GO PLACES! BMW M350's COROLLA-ESQUE Design SPIED NAKED!

A Reddit user in Munich just dropped the kind of photos that make BMW forums light up: a near-production next-gen 3 Series, almost fully uncovered, rolling around town with four exhaust tips hanging out of the rear bumper. That detail is the giveaway. This is not the forthcoming M3. It is the 2027 BMW M350, the replacement for the M340i.



BMW has spent years reserving quad pipes for M Performance and full M cars. The current M340i still uses twin tips. The next M3, codenamed G84, is not due in production until mid-2028. A clean 3 Series sedan running errands in September 2026 with two pipes per side is therefore the new M Performance model, now named M350 after BMW dropped the “i” suffix on combustion M Performance cars.



The styling is where the “Corolla-esque” jokes start. The G50 3 Series borrows the Neue Klasse face from the electric i3: slimmer kidneys, flattened headlights, flush door handles, and a cleaner, more appliance-like body. Enthusiasts who loved the long-hood, short-deck drama of older 3 Series see a more generic compact sedan. The M350 fights that with a deeper diffuser, Gurney flap, side skirts, and 20-inch wheels wearing 245-front / 275-rear rubber.



Underneath, the familiar B58 3.0-liter turbo six survives, now with 48-volt mild-hybrid help. Output is quoted at 437 hp in U.S. spec and 443 PS in Europe, with 580 Nm of torque. Power goes through an eight-speed ZF automatic and xDrive. BMW quotes 4.1 seconds to 62 mph. Adaptive M suspension is standard, along with a rear differential lock and M Sport brakes. Journalists already sampled a wrapped prototype at Miramas, so the hardware is largely locked.



Production starts at Dingolfing in November 2026, with U.S. deliveries expected in early 2027. The official reveal is weeks away. Until then, Munich commuters and Reddit photographers get the first unfiltered look at BMW’s new mid-pack performance sedan: more power, more aero, and a face some fans already compare to a Toyota. Let’s go places, indeed.



We ask HOW can a nine year old Tesla Model 3 STILL look BETTER than this?













New 3 Series M350 spotted uncovered

by u/yootapo in BMW



