SPY PHOTOS! Land Rover Defender SV SPIED? Sources Say....

The rumored Defender SV with a BMW engine is an exciting prospect for off-roading enthusiasts. This more potent version of the already impressive Land Rover Defender is expected to feature a V-8 engine, possibly the BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 with potential power output reaching up to 625 horsepower. This upgrade will allow the Defender SV to compete with formidable rivals like the Ford Bronco Raptor and Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, while still maintaining its off-road prowess and luxury appeal.



We want to know when they are going to fix the lame face. Needs WAY MORE testosterone than a Honda Element.









Interesting test mule in Aylesbury ??Sounded like a V8 and was bashed to bits. The arches seemed extra chunky and it really thundered past us.



Any theories? pic.twitter.com/DUOfKYUY11 — Helen (@hjwakerley) March 10, 2024



