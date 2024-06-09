SPY PHOTOS! Latest Shot Of The Next Generation KIA Telluride With An INTERESTING Addition To the FACE!

The 2025 Kia Telluride is set to introduce a host of updates and features, marking its first major redesign since its debut. While maintaining its robust 3.8-liter V-6 engine, expectations lean towards enhanced fuel efficiency or possibly a hybrid option, addressing previous criticisms. Interior luxury is amplified with a spacious design, potentially featuring a new digital rearview mirror and a larger 14-inch display. Safety sees advancements with standard features like lane trace assist and full-speed dynamic radar cruise control. Externally, subtle yet sophisticated design tweaks are anticipated, enhancing its mature aesthetic. This Telluride aims to solidify its position in the competitive SUV market with these refinements. Take a look at this latest shot with the CADDY-STYLE lights…









