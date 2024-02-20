SPY PHOTOS! Looks Like Chinese Company Geely LOVES Auto Spies. Seeing They Named Their New SUV After Agent 001!

Agent001 submitted on 2/20/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:17:38 PM

Views : 568 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

I must say I'm extremely humbled seeing no other car company has ever named an auto after the great and powerful leader of Auto Spies.

What's next? A ticker tape parade for number one in Beijing?

Spies, discuss...






SPY PHOTOS! Looks Like Chinese Company Geely LOVES Auto Spies. Seeing They Named Their New SUV After Agent 001!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)