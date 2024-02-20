SPY PHOTOS! Looks Like Chinese Company Geely LOVES Auto Spies. Seeing They Named Their New SUV After Agent 001!

Agent001 submitted on 2/20/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:17:38 PM
I must say I'm extremely humbled seeing no other car company has ever named an auto after the great and powerful leader of Auto Spies.What's next? A ticker tape parade for number one in Beijing?Spies, discuss...Zeekr 001 update - new pics - 420 hp base model.Zeekr is a Chinese EV-brand under Geely Auto. The Zeekr 001 is a large electric sedan-coupe fastback, launched in 2021. Recently, the 001 got an update, and we have new photos of a bright orange updated car.It has new bumpers,… pic.twitter.com/FMzaXbSdmI— Tycho de Feijter (@TychodeFeijter) February 20, 2024
