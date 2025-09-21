SPY PHOTOS! MODERN FAMILY SUV REDESIGN SPIED? Hyundai Santa Fe Facelift 2027.

The Hyundai Santa Fe has long been a key player in Hyundai’s SUV lineup, but the fifth-generation model (MX5), introduced in 2023, has underperformed. In South Korea, sales declined post-launch, with the Santa Fe trailing behind the Kia Sorento, Kia Carnival, and Hyundai Palisade. In the U.S., it has sustained strong sales despite criticism of its DCT transmission.

Recently, a prototype of the 2027 Hyundai Santa Fe facelift was spotted in South Korea by @healer_tv. 

The refresh is set to feature a bold styling overhaul, aligning with the sleeker, modern design of the next-generation Hyundai Tucson, and is expected to swap the DCT for a torque-converter transmission.







