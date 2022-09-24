SPY PHOTOS! MORE 2023 BMW M2 SHOTS LEAK! AND, We Get Some Twitter Feedback As A BONUS!

More shots are leaking of the upcoming 2023 BMW M2.

Here's a good profile shot.



And here's what it COULD have looked like!





But it's the commentary that's PRICELESS. Don Corleone FTW!





