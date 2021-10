Ok, you've seen a few shots from us lately of the next Mercedes-Benz SL.



So let us address the elephant in the room...



Does the rear third of the car look like a Chinese company made a clone of the Porsche 911?



It's one thing to maybe have some queues but geez, this looks like a carbon copy to us. They even copied the chalk color...



What say YOU?







