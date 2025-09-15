SPY PHOTOS! MORE Next-Generation BMW X5 Pics SPIED!

Excitement is building around the fifth-generation BMW X5 (G65), recently spied tearing up the infamous Nürburgring in Nürburg, Germany. This prototype, captured in high-speed laps, showcases BMW's evolution of its best-selling midsize SUV, blending Neue Klasse design influences with performance prowess. The current G05 X5, updated for 2024, is set to bow out by August 2026, making way for this tech-forward successor.

Camouflaged heavily, the test mule reveals slimmer headlights, a bold full-width kidney grille, and squat rear fenders that emphasize width, echoing the Vision Neue Klasse X concept. Hidden door handles along the beltline hint at aerodynamic efficiency. Powertrains promise diversity: inline-six and twin-turbo V8 engines for gas models, plug-in hybrids like the M60e xDrive with charging ports and quad tailpipes, and even a fully electric iX5 on the CLAR platform with next-gen cylindrical batteries.







