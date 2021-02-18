SPY PHOTOS! Maserati Grecale SNEAKS Out BEFORE Upcoming Debut!

Maserati’s revival plan is in full swing, with the Italian carmaker now teasing its next SUV model, the Grecale. Set to make its debut before 2021 comes to an end, the Grecale will slot in below the Levante, and just like its larger sibling, the name is derived from the north-east wind of the Mediterranean Sea.



The images provided by the brand show the Grecale in prototype form, which features proportions that is reminiscent of the Levante, with a long bonnet and similar C-pillar design. Despite the intentionally blurry shots, the athletic compact SUV looks rather athletic thanks to the large wheels, sculpted bonnet and quad tailpipe setup.

















