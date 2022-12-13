SPY PHOTOS! Mengchi's M-Terrain For The Chinese Masses?

Agent001 submitted on 12/13/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:22:27 PM
Reminds us of the Mercedes G Force Concept from 2012...New images of Mengchi's first civilian model have been posted to Wiebo. The electric powered offroader, set to receive four e-motors developing over 745kW (1000bhp), adopts the radical styling of the M-Terrain concept unveiled by the Dongfeng Motor subsidiary in September. pic.twitter.com/GDH1BbkMMA— Greg Kable (@GregKable) December 13, 2022 Mengchi, the off-road brand established by Dongfeng Motor, has revealed prototypes of its first civilian model undergoing testing ahead of a planned start to sales in '23. Previewed by the M-Terrain concept, it is claimed to receive four e-motors developing over 745kW (1000bhp) pic.twitter.com/lplBEtgMFp— Greg Kable (@GregKable) December 13, 2022
