SPY PHOTOS: Mercedes E-Class ALL-ROAD, SORRY, ALL-TERRAIN Coming?

The forthcoming Mercedes E-Class is set to include the classic saloon and estate models, as well as a new version of the All-Terrain derivative. Although the popularity of lifted estates has declined due to the rise of SUVs, Mercedes sees potential in this market niche and aims to bridge the gap between the E-Class and the GLE and EQE SUVs. The All-Terrain will share the body of the standard E-Class estate but will feature plastic arch extensions, chunky lower-bumpers, and a slightly elevated ride height to highlight its more rugged positioning. It is expected to come equipped with a 4Matic all-wheel drive system and optional air suspension.



The all-new E-Class will debut in the upcoming months and will not have an all-electric version like the BMW 5-series. The design will be inspired by the new S-Class, with delicate LED lighting, smooth surfacing, and a traditional three-box shape for the saloon. The estate will prioritize boot space, resulting in a boxier rear end than its BMW or Audi counterparts. The interior will feature a Hyperscreen technology that includes a large central touchscreen, a passenger display, and a digital driver's display. However, unlike the EQ range, the driver's display will be on a separate surface behind the steering wheel, likely due to the more conventional interior packaging of the E-Class.



Does this variant interest you or did Audi play it out many, many years ago?









