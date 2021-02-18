SPY PHOTOS! Mercedes EQS SPOTTED Testing! ANOTHER Electric DESTINED TO FAIL Against TESLA?

As we speak, you have to be beginning to understand how desperate the premium brands are getting as Tesla momentum keeps amping up daily.



But we are mystified in a world where the DEATH of the sedan was announced almost TWO YEARS AGO, WHY they keep trying to bring out MORE EV SEDANS?



Caught here by 'SON OF KHAZ' (not really his son, but we like the handle) is the Mercedes EQS sedan testing on the streets.



Let's have some fun here...Let's all throw out a percentage chance that THIS EQS and OTHER EV sedans have against the Tesla products?



10%? 30%? Greater? Less? YOU, make the call.



I'll start the show. This has a .005% of success against Elon.



Discuss...











