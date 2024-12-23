SPY PHOTOS! More FINE DETAILS And BITS From The 2026 Hyundai Palisade Slip Out!

Recently unveiled, the 2026 Hyundai Palisade showcases a dramatic shift in design with detailed photos highlighting its new, boxier silhouette reminiscent of the iconic third-generation Range Rover. The front fascia now features a bold, box-shaped grille with hidden headlights flanked by stacked rectangular daytime running lights, offering an assertive and elegant look. Intricate 21-inch wheels, reminiscent of those on premium Genesis models, enhance its upscale appearance. Inside, the cabin is transformed into a "premium living space" with dual 12.3-inch curved displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, enveloped by tan leather, wood trim, and ambient lighting. A unique feature is the multifunctional center console that can convert into a middle seat, providing seating for up to nine, although this might be Korea-specific. Detailed photos also reveal a high-tech interior with numerous USB-C ports and a wireless charging pad, ensuring connectivity and convenience. The 2026 Palisade is set to compete fiercely in the luxury SUV market with its blend of style, space, and technology.









