SPY PHOTOS: NEW 2023 Lamborghini V12 Spy Shots (Aventador Replacement) SPIED!

EW 2023 Lamborghini V12 Spy Shots (Aventador Replacement) — GUYS!! What do you think so far? What are you hoping to see from this car? Rumor has it 1040HP: V12 + Hybrid Assist. Sián influence in the front (I see some Reventon in front bumper too), Centenario influence in the rear. The excitement is so dang real!!





