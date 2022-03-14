SPY PHOTOS: NEW 2023 Lamborghini V12 Spy Shots (Aventador Replacement) SPIED!

Agent001 submitted on 3/14/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:55:00 PM
EW 2023 Lamborghini V12 Spy Shots (Aventador Replacement) — GUYS!! What do you think so far? What are you hoping to see from this car? Rumor has it 1040HP: V12 + Hybrid Assist. Sián influence in the front (I see some Reventon in front bumper too), Centenario influence in the rear. The excitement is so dang real!! View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????? ?????? ?????????? ?????????? ?????????? (@lambojesus)
