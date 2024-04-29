SPY PHOTOS! NEW VW Tiguan Allspace SPIED Here?

The Volkswagen Tayron, known as the Tiguan Allspace successor, is set to make its mark in the global automotive market. Initially unveiled in China, the Tayron is expected to replace the Tiguan Allspace, offering a seven-seat configuration and more spacious interior. This SUV is designed to cater to families and drivers looking for a versatile vehicle that combines comfort, performance, and practicality.



The Tayron is built on Volkswagen's updated MQB Evo platform, which promises improved handling and efficiency. It is set to offer a range of engine options, including 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid assistance. A plug-in hybrid variant is also likely, providing even more choice for eco-conscious buyers.



Volkswagen plans to introduce the Tayron globally, with specific markets receiving slightly different versions tailored to their preferences. For instance, the North American and European markets will see a slightly different design and powertrain options compared to the Chinese market. The Tayron is expected to go on sale in several markets in late 2025, with more details on local specifications and pricing to be revealed closer to its launch.









View this post on Instagram A post shared by ????? ???? (@wilcoblok)



