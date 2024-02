The 2025 Buick Enclave has been spied completely undisguised prior to its full unveiling in the coming weeks, It’s been spotted in all its glory, revealing a Lexus-like grill variant. The Enclave is expected to boast a host of advanced features and cutting-edge technology. With its full unveiling just weeks away, car enthusiasts and potential buyers alike are eagerly awaiting more details on the new vehicle. Stay tuned for the official release, as the 2025 Buick Enclave SUV.











The 2025 Buick Enclave has been spied completely undisguised prior to its full unveiling in the coming weeks. In addition, the CUV will feature a more tech-centric cabin this time around and be powered by a 328 hp 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. #Buick #Enclave #GM pic.twitter.com/SvxbgwEeyl — Cole Marzen (@cole_marzen) February 26, 2024