SPY PHOTOS! NEXT Generation Audi Q7 SPIED With A Telluride Tribute Roofline.

The automotive world is buzzing with excitement as spy photographers have caught the next-generation Audi Q7 testing in Europe, revealing a bold redesign that appears to pay homage to the Kia Telluride’s distinctive roofline while introducing a larger, more spacious greenhouse. Set to debut in 2026, this third-generation Q7 promises to blend Audi’s signature luxury with a fresh, modern aesthetic that could shake up the premium SUV segment.



Recent spy shots showcase a Q7 with a strikingly balanced stance, moving away from the awkward proportions of its predecessor. The roofline, reminiscent of the Kia Telluride’s sleek yet functional design, gently arches toward the rear, creating a silhouette that exudes both elegance and utility. This Telluride-inspired contour not only enhances the Q7’s visual appeal but also complements its expanded greenhouse, which features larger side windows and a more pronounced shoulder line. The result is a cabin that promises improved visibility and a sense of airiness for passengers, particularly in the second and third rows.



The front end of the 2026 Q7 is equally commanding, sporting a wide single-frame grille and split LED headlights, aligning with Audi’s latest design language seen in models like the upcoming Q3. Camouflage may obscure some details, but the SUV’s soft curves and flush-mounted door handles suggest a streamlined, mature look. Inside, Audi is reportedly crafting a tech-packed cabin with an asymmetric dashboard, a 14.5-inch infotainment display, and sustainable materials, aiming to rival the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE. Enhanced third-row seating space and a premium 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system further elevate the experience.



Underpinning the Q7 is Audi’s new Premium Platform Combustion architecture, offering a range of powertrains, including a hybridized 3.0-liter V6 with 362 hp and a potent twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 for the SQ7 variant. These options ensure the Q7 remains competitive in performance and efficiency.



With its Telluride-esque roofline, expansive greenhouse, and cutting-edge technology, the 2026 Audi Q7 is shaping up to be a formidable contender in the luxury SUV market. Audi’s bold reinterpretation of a rival’s design element signals confidence, and buyers can expect a refined, versatile three-row SUV when it hits showrooms.











