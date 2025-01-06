SPY PHOTOS! NEXT Generation BMW X5 SPIED LOSING Its TESTOSTERONE?

The next-generation BMW X5, codenamed G65, was recently spied testing in Munich, showcasing a bold evolution inspired by BMW’s Neue Klasse design language. Set to debut in 2026 as a 2027 model, this fifth-generation luxury SUV blends sleek modernity with the X5’s signature muscular proportions. The prototype, heavily camouflaged, reveals a flatter, wider kidney grille, slim X-shaped LED daytime running lights, and a sharper nose, drawing cues from the Vision Neue Klasse X concept. Flush door handles, a first for the X5, and a sportier, coupe-like roofline enhance its aerodynamic profile. The rear features horizontal taillights and a more prominent bumper, maintaining a commanding stance. Built on the CLAR platform, the X5 will offer gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric iX5 variants, with a hydrogen-powered model slated for 2028. Performance options like the M60e and M70 xDrive promise thrilling dynamics, while the interior boasts a 17.9-inch central touchscreen, iDrive X, and Panoramic Vision display, elevating luxury and tech.



Yet, some enthusiasts question whether this redesign sacrifices the X5’s rugged, testosterone-fueled character for a softer, more refined aesthetic. The smoother lines and minimalist Neue Klasse styling, while futuristic, may feel less aggressive than the current model’s bold, angular presence. Critics argue the toned-down grille and sleeker silhouette could dilute the SUV’s commanding road presence, a hallmark of its “Sports Activity Vehicle” identity. Others see the evolution as a necessary step to align with BMW’s electrified, tech-forward future.



What do you think? Does the next-gen X5’s Neue Klasse design exchanging ALL of its TESTOSTERONE for a less assertive look?



