SPY PHOTOS! NEXT Honda CR-V Photo Comes STRAIGHT OUTTA HELL! NORWAY That Is!

Someone from HELL, Norway (YES, it's really a place) leaked this photo a few hours ago...They claim this is the next Honda CR-V.If true, is it a STUD or a DUD that can win back lost sales from RAV4 Buyers?
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
