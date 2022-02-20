SPY PHOTOS! NEXT Honda CR-V Photo Comes STRAIGHT OUTTA HELL! NORWAY That Is!

Someone from HELL, Norway (YES, it's really a place) leaked this photo a few hours ago...They claim this is the next Honda CR-V.

If true, is it a STUD or a DUD that can win back lost sales from RAV4 Buyers?





