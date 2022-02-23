SPY PHOTOS! New Tesla's And The New Charge Port Door Design.

Agent001 submitted on 2/23/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:29:44 PM
Spy photos of new Tesla's and the new charge port door SPIED in Fremont!SPOTTED: Several new Model Xs featuring the new charge port door design in the Fremont Factory Logistics Lot! @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/vh22rtzHqJ— The Kilowatts ???? (@klwtts) February 22, 2022 We finally got a clean shots of the new hatch, diffused LED tail lights, and larger charge port door on Tesla‘s Model S! pic.twitter.com/wwUFPkEWrl— The Kilowatts ???? (@klwtts) February 23, 2022
