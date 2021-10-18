SPY PHOTOS! Next BMW 7-Series Photos LEAK! Did It Get A BRAZILIAN BUTT FIX?

Agent001 submitted on 10/18/2021

New BMW 7 Series spotted in Germany. Looks like it got a Brazilian butt fix and more LASER-like lights.

What are your thoughts?






