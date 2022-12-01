SPY PHOTOS! Next BMW M5 CAUGHT! And These Photos Show A Potential SURPRISE That's Never Been In This Line!

As with today’s BMW M5, drive will be channelled through an eight-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox with steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles, while a fully variable xDrive four-wheel drive system will bring a distinctive rear-biased apportioning of power in the car's more performance-focused driving modes.



Early installations of the drivetrain in prototype versions of the new M car are said to use a lithium ion battery similar in capacity to the 12.0kWh unit found in the BMW 545e xDrive. Mounted low beneath the rear seat, it operates at 354V and can be charged at up to 11kW.







New 2024 BMW M5 to get hybrid V8 with over 700bhp https://t.co/xQKX30FDPB pic.twitter.com/QxvCHS1Wmi — Autocar (@autocar) January 12, 2022



