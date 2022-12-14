SPY PHOTOS: Next Gen BMW 5-Series Touring SPIED!

The forthcoming BMW 5 Series Touring has begun testing on wintry German roads, giving a first look at Munich’s hugely successful estate car.

The new electric i5 Touring, spotted testing by our spy photographers, marks the fifth generation since the full-size estate was launched in 1991.



At the rear, the headlamps retain BMW’s signature ‘L’ shape and the door handles are flush with the bodywork, as on the new BMW 2 Series. Joining these are BMW’s new-style door mirrors, as seen on the new BMW M240i.



Due in 2024, it will also feature a more sedate front-end layout with blanked-off kidney grilles for the electric i5 edition, leaving out BMW’s controversial ‘vertical’ kidney grilles for its huge-hitting family saloon.



All bets are no way this makes it to our shores.







More photos at the link...





