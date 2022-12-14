SPY PHOTOS: Next Gen BMW 5-Series Touring SPIED!

Agent001 submitted on 12/14/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:01:15 PM

Views : 542 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The forthcoming BMW 5 Series Touring has begun testing on wintry German roads, giving a first look at Munich’s hugely successful estate car.
The new electric i5 Touring, spotted testing by our spy photographers, marks the fifth generation since the full-size estate was launched in 1991.

At the rear, the headlamps retain BMW’s signature ‘L’ shape and the door handles are flush with the bodywork, as on the new BMW 2 Series. Joining these are BMW’s new-style door mirrors, as seen on the new BMW M240i.

Due in 2024, it will also feature a more sedate front-end layout with blanked-off kidney grilles for the electric i5 edition, leaving out BMW’s controversial ‘vertical’ kidney grilles for its huge-hitting family saloon.

All bets are no way this makes it to our shores.



More photos at the link...


Read Article


SPY PHOTOS: Next Gen BMW 5-Series Touring SPIED!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)