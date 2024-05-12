SPY PHOTOS! Next-Generation Audi Q7 SPIED With Its Eyes SQUINTING!

The next-generation Audi Q7 has been caught testing, hinting at significant updates for Audi's flagship SUV. Spotted with minimal camouflage, this third-generation model is set to introduce a fresh design language, focusing on a more aggressive and contemporary aesthetic. Key features include a new grille with intricate patterns, revised LED headlights with a split design, and new bumper integrations for ADAS technology. Inside, the interior is expected to be revamped, featuring expansive digital screens for both infotainment and the instrument cluster, possibly including a third screen for the passenger. Engine options are anticipated to include both petrol and diesel, with enhancements for better efficiency and performance, and the introduction of a plug-in hybrid variant aiming for increased electric-only range. This model will continue to rival the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE, with its global debut expected around late 2025 or early 2026, positioning it as potentially one of the last gas-powered Q7s before Audi's shift to full electrification

















