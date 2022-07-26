SPY PHOTOS! Next Generation Ford Mustang Coming To Detroit Auto Show In September!

Agent001 submitted on 7/26/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:51:53 PM
Views : 676 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
Spies have caught the next Ford Mustang in testing and claim the launch will be this September in Detroit.What are you hoping for in the changes?SCOOP!! Seventh-generation Mustang will be revealed at the 2022 Detroit auto show in Sept. ?@Automotive_News? https://t.co/H0fJUUjdWM— Wes Raynal (@WesRaynal) July 26, 2022
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
— Agent001 (View Profile)
