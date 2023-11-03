SPY PHOTOS: Next Generation MINI Countryman.

The next generation Mini Countryman is set to be a game changer in the small SUV market. With its dynamic design and improved performance, it promises to offer an exceptional driving experience. The new Countryman is expected to be longer and wider than its predecessor, providing more space for passengers and luggage. The interior will be fitted with state-of-the-art technology, including a large infotainment system and advanced safety features. The engine is set to be more powerful, with the option of a plug-in hybrid variant.





