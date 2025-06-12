SPY PHOTOS! Next Kia Steltos LEAKS Out.

The latest shot highlights sharp Star Map LED lighting with vertical accents, flush door handles, connected taillamps, prominent cladding, and a panoramic sunroof—elevating its premium appeal. Expect a boxier stance, enhanced proportions for better space, and high-tech interiors with larger screens.
Distinctive X-Line and GT-Line trims will join an expanded color palette, while a new hybrid powertrain promises efficiency. The Seltos continues to strengthen Kia's dominance in the compact SUV segment.
Official reveal is 12/10.