SPY PHOTOS! Next Kia Steltos LEAKS Out.

The latest shot highlights sharp Star Map LED lighting with vertical accents, flush door handles, connected taillamps, prominent cladding, and a panoramic sunroof—elevating its premium appeal. Expect a boxier stance, enhanced proportions for better space, and high-tech interiors with larger screens.



Distinctive X-Line and GT-Line trims will join an expanded color palette, while a new hybrid powertrain promises efficiency. The Seltos continues to strengthen Kia's dominance in the compact SUV segment.



Official reveal is 12/10.











@KiaWorldwideOfficial latest teaser of the next-generation #kiaseltos shows more on the upcoming SUV. Read more at https://t.co/SH3dFY5wQO pic.twitter.com/evXm2grKwX — Korean Car Blog (@KoreanCarBlog) December 6, 2025



