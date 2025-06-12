SPY PHOTOS! Next Kia Steltos LEAKS Out.

Agent001 submitted on 12/6/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:25:56 PM

Views : 680 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The latest shot highlights sharp Star Map LED lighting with vertical accents, flush door handles, connected taillamps, prominent cladding, and a panoramic sunroof—elevating its premium appeal. Expect a boxier stance, enhanced proportions for better space, and high-tech interiors with larger screens.

Distinctive X-Line and GT-Line trims will join an expanded color palette, while a new hybrid powertrain promises efficiency. The Seltos continues to strengthen Kia's dominance in the compact SUV segment.

Official reveal is 12/10.








SPY PHOTOS! Next Kia Steltos LEAKS Out.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)