It's the age old SPY question. Are companies truly trying to be undercover with wrapped vehicles or do they WANT to be SPIED to build BUZZ?



In THIS case if you're honest, it's pretty HARD to be UNDERCOVER in a G-Wagon!



Take a look and tell us what you think? I see a little I heart Bronco in the front grill. And it looks like they're going to add that upper windshield trim piece/light bar they teased on the Vision Ener-G-Force Concept in LA. Which in OUR opinion they SHOULD have built.









