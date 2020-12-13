SPY PHOTOS! Next Mitsubishi Outlander Or As We're Calling It, PALISADE Gone WRONG!
Agent001 submitted on 12/13/2020 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:52:32 PM
Views : 508 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
Supposedly, the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander will make its appearance in early 2021 looking like THIS?!
We didn't know what to say at first glance but if this is it we're calling in PALISADE GONE WRONG!
Do you AGREE?
instagram.com/p/CIuGG_UMipR/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">