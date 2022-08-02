SPY PHOTOS! Porsche 992 Series 911 Turbo, Carrera And Convertible Facelift SPIED!

Porsche is currently testing the facelift of the 992 series 911 in Sweden during cold tests. Already a few weeks ago, our Erlkönig photographer managed to photograph the turbo, now Carrera and Cabrio have also driven in front of his lens.



Since 2018, the current Porsche 911 - internally called 992 - has been on the market. Two years later, the turbo rolled to the start.



The Carrera also receives its facelift, should then be the first model of the 992.2 series 2023 to be launched. Visually, there will be no significant changes in the sheet metal, instead Porsche will give the 911 Carrera a new front and rear apron. In the test car, the LED strip at the rear is not interrupted compared to the turbo, instead there seems to be a new design for the side ventilation slots as well as tighterly positioned exhaust tailpipes in the middle of the apron.







