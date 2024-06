The electric Porsche Cayenne is set to electrify the luxury SUV market, with its debut anticipated around 2026. This move is part of Porsche's strategic plan to achieve a CO2-neutral balance by 2030, aiming to have 80% of its new cars fully electric by then. The Cayenne EV is expected to share the platform with the Porsche Macan EV, promising a powerful dual-motor setup and blistering acceleration, with an EPA-estimated range of around 300 miles on a full charge.













