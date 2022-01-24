SPY PHOTOS! Porsche Macan EV CAUGHT NEARLY Naked! What's YOUR Verdict?

Our friends over at Top Speed caught the Porsche Macan EV out in testing and with an extremely ODD profile in our opinion.



From the TopSpeed article:



"The test prototype looks quite different than the current Porsche Macan, at least from the front, where we see some similarities with the Taycan. The EV Macan was at a charging station, which allowed for some close footage. The test drivers quickly covered the prototype, which seems to have a coupe-like roofline, compared to the current Macan."



