SPY PHOTOS! Porsche Macan EV CAUGHT NEARLY Naked! What's YOUR Verdict?

Agent001 submitted on 1/24/2022

Source: www.topspeed.com

Our friends over at Top Speed caught the Porsche Macan EV out in testing and with an extremely ODD profile in our opinion.

From the TopSpeed article:

"The test prototype looks quite different than the current Porsche Macan, at least from the front, where we see some similarities with the Taycan. The EV Macan was at a charging station, which allowed for some close footage. The test drivers quickly covered the prototype, which seems to have a coupe-like roofline, compared to the current Macan."

