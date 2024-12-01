SPY PHOTOS! RATE IT! Audi A6 E-tron. If You Like The LINES, They've Got The ANGLES.

Based on the Audi A6 platform, the A6 e-tron will feature an all-electric powertrain that is expected to deliver impressive performance and range. The car will be powered by a high-capacity battery pack and will feature advanced charging technology, allowing it to be charged quickly and conveniently.



In terms of design, the Audi A6 e-tron will feature the brand's signature styling, with a bold and modern look that is sure to turn heads. The interior will be spacious and luxurious, with a range of high-tech features and amenities designed to provide the ultimate driving experience.



Its arrival later this year is eagerly anticipated by car enthusiasts and greenies alike.



What's YOUR call?



RATE IT!









View this post on Instagram A post shared by ????? ???? (@wilcoblok)



