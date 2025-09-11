SPY PHOTOS! RATE IT! Upcoming BMW M3 G84 RENDERED.

The BMW M3 has long stood as the ultimate benchmark for compact performance sedans—a razor-sharp blend of track-honed dynamics, everyday usability, and that unmistakable inline-six howl. As the automotive world pivots toward electrification, the next chapter, codenamed “G84” and slated for a 2028 debut, promises to evolve rather than abandon this legacy.



At its heart remains the revered S58 twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six, now augmented by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. This isn’t a full plug-in overhaul but a strategic integration: an electric motor nestled within the eight-speed automatic (or six-speed manual, if purists prevail) delivers instant torque fill, sharper throttle response, and smoother low-speed refinement. Expect peak output north of 530 horsepower, with CO2-slashing benefits that keep regulators at bay without sacrificing the M3’s analog soul.



Visually, the G84 will likely refine the controversial G80 grille while adopting sleeker LED signatures and wider fenders housing up to 20-inch wheels. Inside, iDrive 9 and a curved dual-display cockpit will dominate, paired with carbon-backed seats and Alcantara trim.



The big question: can BMW preserve the M3’s visceral, driver-first DNA in an era of mandated efficiency? Early leaks suggest yes—this is evolution, not compromise. The king isn’t dead; it’s just getting a power boost.











