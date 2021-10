Have you ever seen the faces of a customer when they receive their service bill?



Well this dude faithfully re-created the moment of receipt of an Audi service bill in 1:43.



Now, to be fair, this could be the same for a number of brands, but we have never seen someone painstakingly take this much time to do something like this for a brand OTHER than Audi.



So, with that, enjoy this PRICELESS humor.







Scene 2: The buyer's remorse stage. pic.twitter.com/dgPtGTLfll — Jay Ramey (@AWJayRamey) October 7, 2021