SPY PHOTOS! RUMORED Mercedes AMG GT 4-Door EV SPIED!

The upcoming AMG GT 4-Door's electric successor marks a significant shift towards electrification for Mercedes-AMG. Expected to debut in 2026, this model will leverage the AMG.EA platform, designed specifically for high-performance electric vehicles. It's rumored to potentially surpass 1,000 horsepower, positioning it as a direct competitor to models like the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT. The design takes inspiration from both the Vision AMG concept and the Vision EQXX, focusing on sleek aerodynamics and efficiency. This electric powerhouse will not only maintain the aggressive aesthetics and performance of its predecessor but will also introduce cutting-edge battery technology and axial-flux motors for superior power density and efficiency, redefining AMG's performance ethos in the electric era.









View this post on Instagram A post shared by ????? ???? (@wilcoblok)



