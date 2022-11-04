SPY PHOTOS! Refreshed Mercedes G On The Way? And A G-XE?

Agent001 submitted on 4/11/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:11:51 PM
Will a MILD Hybrid come along with this MILD Mercedes G REFRESH?SPOTTED - refreshed AMG G63! ?? Exterior tweaks & interior update expected ?? Likely keeps 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 ?? May add a mild-hybrid system with 21hp boostIs there a better 4x4 than the G-Wagon? ?? pic.twitter.com/ScTtbQ8guq— carwow (@carwowuk) April 11, 2022
