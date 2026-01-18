SPY PHOTOS! SCREEN GEM! Next Hyundai Tucson Big Screen SPIED!

Hyundai has officially confirmed a major upgrade for its upcoming next-generation Tucson and Elantra models: the introduction of the advanced Pleos Connect infotainment system, featuring a segment-leading 17-inch center display and a 9.9-inch digital instrument cluster.



This breakthrough, reported by industry sources including ETNews, marks Hyundai's push toward software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and elevates the in-car experience in mainstream models. The massive 17-inch widescreen (with a 16:9 aspect ratio) is Hyundai's largest infotainment display ever in non-luxury vehicles, surpassing many competitors—including Tesla's Model Y—and previously reserved for premium Genesis models. It delivers a tablet-like interface powered by Pleos Connect (also called Sconnect), built on Android Automotive OS for a smartphone-style, intuitive user experience.



Complementing the centerpiece screen is a dedicated 9.9-inch digital cluster positioned high on the dashboard. This provides clear, at-a-glance access to essential driving info like speed, ADAS status, and alerts, prioritizing safety and reducing distraction.



The revamped Elantra (project CN8/Avante) launches in the first half of 2026, followed by the Tucson (NX5) in the second half. Hyundai plans to expand this tech across more models and to Kia, aiming for Pleos Connect in over 20 million vehicles by 2030.



These changes position the Tucson and Elantra as tech powerhouses in their segments, blending bold design with cutting-edge connectivity, AI features, and over-the-air updates for a more personalized, future-ready drive.



