SPY PHOTOS: SHOW ME SOME TAIL! 2022 Range Rover Sport PHEV NAKED

Land Rover is shifting its internal focus from the radically reinvented fifth-generation Range Rover to development of the all-new Range Rover Sport, the current version of which has become one of the company’s best-selling cars.

More notable will be the introduction of a heavily uprated plug-in hybrid system that pairs a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine with a 141bhp electric motor and a 31.8kWh (usable) battery offering 62 miles of EV range.

Whether these electric Range Rover models will also use BMW-derived powertrains has yet to be confirmed.

