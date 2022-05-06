SPY PHOTOS! SIZE MATTERS! New Ford Ranger Variant SPIED!

It looks like Ford might have some stretching plans for its new-generation Ranger ute.
On June 3 we were able to capture exclusive images of what looks like a longer version of a Ford Ranger while parked at an IKEA in Melbourne.

Seemingly normal from the cabin forward, this spied Ranger prototype is left-hand drive and has a longer tub than the regular double-cab ute with extra space between the rear door and rear wheel. There’s also a side-exit exhaust on the right-hand side.

It’s unclear how much longer this spied prototype actually is in comparison to the existing 2023 Ford Ranger dual-cab, but going off the images it looks like an extra 25-30cm long.



