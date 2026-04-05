SPY PHOTOS! SOME BUNNY SPIED The Audi Q9 Driving Right Through TIMES SQUARE Trying To UPSTAGE MARIO?!

The upcoming Audi Q9 arrives later in 2026 as the brand’s new flagship three-row SUV, engineered to dominate the U.S. luxury market. Larger than the Q7 and Q8, it rides on the Premium Platform Combustion architecture and will offer potent gasoline, mild-hybrid, and plug-in powertrains. Expected pricing starts around $80,000–$95,000, positioning it against the BMW X7 and Mercedes GLS with a massive Singleframe grille, bold LED signature lighting, and generous family-friendly space.



What truly turned heads was Audi’s audacious decision to test the near-production prototype in the most public arena imaginable. Spotted by CocheSpias on April 5, 2026, the camouflaged Q9—wrapped head-to-toe in swirling black-and-white disguise—cruised straight through Times Square’s neon frenzy. Photos show it gliding past glowing Mario Kart billboards, I love NY buses, and gridlocked yellow cabs beneath the iconic 750 and Playwright Tavern signs. Tourists gawked as the hulking silhouette navigated the chaos, headlights piercing the afternoon light.



This wasn’t a stealthy back-road run; it was a confident, cameras-be-damned parade that screamed “we’re ready.” With the A8 chapter closing, the Q9’s bold Times Square debut instantly proved its “mucha presencia,” as CocheSpias put it—raw size, presence, and swagger that will define Audi’s next era.



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? El Audi A8 ha muerto, pero el AUDI Q9 tiene MUCHA presencia ?????? https://t.co/Qq1YaLErX2 pic.twitter.com/ZHi1SdwvfA — CocheSpias (@CocheSpias) April 5, 2026



