SPY PHOTOS! SPIED! FIRST Look At The Next Generation Kia Telluride. Is BOXY Good?

The new Kia Telluride, codenamed 'LQ2', is set SWITCH GEARS and introduce a hybrid model, as TVs continue to severely underperform. Production is scheduled to start by the end of next year, with sales expected to begin in early 2026. This model is poised to redefine expectations in the automotive industry.



The Power of Hybrid Technology



The current Kia Telluride, equipped with a 3.8L V6 Lambda engine, offers impressive power and towing capacity. However, the transition to a hybrid model is anticipated to balance performance with environmental responsibility. Sharing its third-generation platform and hybrid system with the Hyundai Palisade, the new Telluride aims to overcome the limitations faced by its predecessors in the hybrid segment. The development of a 2.5L gasoline turbo engine-based powertrain for larger, high-performance vehicles demonstrates Hyundai Motor Group's commitment to advancing eco-friendly certification and performance standards.



A Future of Possibilities



With the Kia Telluride Hybrid set to share its underpinnings with the Palisade, it not only paves the way for more eco-friendly certification of large-class vehicles but also promises enhanced performance. The potential for a total output of around 300 horsepower, when combined with electric motors, is particularly exciting. Furthermore, Genesis's consideration of hybrid powertrains in future models suggests a broader shift within Hyundai Motor Group towards sustainability, without compromising on power or luxury.



With the world eagerly awaiting its release, the hybrid Telluride is poised to set new standards in the automotive industry, further cementing Kia's position as a leader in global market strategy and automotive excellence.







View this post on Instagram A post shared by Korean Car Blog (@koreancarblog)



Read Article