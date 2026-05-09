SPY PHOTOS: SPIED! Toyota GR GT Camouflage Can’t Hide Aggressive Stance!

Yesterday our Agent 00K caught Toyota Gazoo Racing’s still-camouflaged GR GT slicing through Southern California canyon roads—matte-black wrap, glossy roof, and those telltale red-and-white rear development stripes flashing in traffic. The mule looked settled and fast, the kind of public-road workout that follows Nürburgring aero work and hints production is getting close for a 2027 launch.



The GR GT is Toyota’s first true Gazoo Racing flagship: a front-mid-engine, rear-drive two-seater built on an all-aluminum spaceframe with carbon panels, a 45/55 weight split, and a target curb weight of 3,858 lb or less. Power comes from a new 4.0-liter 90-degree twin-turbo V8 paired with a transaxle-mounted electric motor and an 8-speed wet-clutch automatic. Combined output is officially targeted at 641 hp and 627 lb-ft—development figures that could climb before showroom cars arrive. Carbon-ceramic brakes, 20-inch Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber (265 front / 325 rear), and a claimed top speed beyond 199 mph complete the brief. Dimensions are grand-tourer long and supercar low: 189.8 inches overall, 47.0 inches tall, 107.3-inch wheelbase.



A hotter street-legal track pack—sharper splitter, canards, fender vents, fixed swan-neck wing—has already been seen chasing a 911 GT3 RS in Germany, so yesterday’s SoCal runner may have been the standard car or that extra-aero spec under wrap. Either way, Agent 00K’s shots confirm the hybrid V8 GT is now logging real American miles before it lands at select Lexus stores. Expect limited volume, a price well north of $200,000, and a machine meant to talk to the driver the way the 2000GT and LFA once did.



















SPIED! Toyota Gazoo Racing’s GR GT pic.twitter.com/wvW4IMp3Mh — AutoSpies (@AutoSpies) September 5, 2026



