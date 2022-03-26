SPY PHOTOS, SPY VIDEO And RENDER: ALL-NEW Audi Q5 SPIED! FINALLY, Some REAL Changes!!!!

First things first: Audi announced that its future will be all electric. But, it seems like the next-generation Q5 will still be offered with the usual combustion engines. The current spy shots reveal that the next Q5 will still feature an exhaust system, which means regular internal combustion engines. However, things will most likely change after this third generation Q5.



Also, the next generation Q5 will be built on the same platform as the A4, which means the model will grow in size, offering more space for the passengers.











Read Article