SPY PHOTOS: Should Ford Bring THIS Model To The USA? Would It Sell?

A compact crossover, has captured attention in markets like Mexico, the Middle East, South America, and the Philippines. Initially launched in Australia in 2004, the Territory has transformed into a global model, now produced in China through Ford’s partnership with Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC). With its modern design, advanced technology, and attractive pricing, it’s worth asking: should Ford bring the Territory to the USA?



The second-generation Territory, introduced in 2022, sports a sleek exterior with a bold, wide grille, LED headlights, and 19-inch alloy wheels, giving it a premium yet approachable vibe. Measuring 4,630 mm long, 1,935 mm wide, and 1,706 mm tall, it competes directly with compact SUV heavyweights like the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Subaru Forester. Inside, the Territory impresses with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a suite of driver-assist features, including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-departure warning. A panoramic sunroof and dual-tone interior options elevate its appeal for families and style-conscious buyers.



Powering the Territory is a 1.8-liter EcoBoost turbocharged engine, delivering 190 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque, mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. While it’s front-wheel-drive only, it’s well-equipped for city driving and light off-road use. In Mexico, where it’s already a popular choice, the Territory starts at roughly $27,465 USD, offering strong value against competitors like the Hyundai Tucson or Chevrolet Captiva. Its availability in Mexico highlights its suitability for North American markets, where demand for versatile, tech-savvy SUVs is high.



Ford’s U.S. lineup, including the Bronco, Escape, Explorer, and Mustang Mach-E, is robust, but the Territory could carve out a niche as an affordable, feature-rich compact SUV. Its Chinese manufacturing might spark concerns about build quality, but Ford’s global quality standards could ease those doubts. Given its success just south of the border in Mexico, the Territory seems like a natural fit for American drivers.



So, should Ford bring the Territory to our territory, the USA? Would its blend of style, technology, and value make it a standout in the crowded SUV market? Let us know your thoughts below—would you drive a Ford Territory on American roads?



























