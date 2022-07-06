SPY PHOTOS! Someone BROKE THE YOKE! First Shots Of The LATEST Tesla CyberTruck INTERIOR?

Is this interior a step forward or disappointing in YOUR opinion???









BREAKING: New updated Tesla Cybertruck interior seen for the first time up close in new photos posted by @ksbw.



The gauge cluster can be seen on the left. Very interesting small window around the A pillar. pic.twitter.com/Ls6lOOSyEj — Sawyer Merritt ???? (@SawyerMerritt) June 7, 2022



