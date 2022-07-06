SPY PHOTOS! Someone BROKE THE YOKE! First Shots Of The LATEST Tesla CyberTruck INTERIOR?

Agent001 submitted on 6/7/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:08:27 AM
Is this interior a step forward or disappointing in YOUR opinion???BREAKING: New updated Tesla Cybertruck interior seen for the first time up close in new photos posted by @ksbw.The gauge cluster can be seen on the left. Very interesting small window around the A pillar. pic.twitter.com/Ls6lOOSyEj— Sawyer Merritt ???? (@SawyerMerritt) June 7, 2022
